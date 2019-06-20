× Thunder Reportedly Get Darius Bazley on Draft Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a reported trade on the night of the NBA Draft, and eventually will get Darius Bazley out of the deal.

Bazley is a 6-9 forward from the Cincinnati, Ohio, area, who graduated from high school in 2018, signed with Syracuse, then decided to play in the NBA Developmental League instead.

He then changed his mind and took an internship with New Balance, and spent the last year training but not playing for any organized team.

Bazley was a McDonald’s High School All-American at Princeton High School in Sharonville, Ohio.

The Thunder reportedly traded their 21st pick to Memphis, but actually did pick at #21.

The reported trade indicated OKC would get the 23rd pick, which was actually made by Utah, and the Thunder would get Memphis’ second round draft pick in 2024.

There has not been an official announcement of the trade by either the NBA or the Thunder.