Truck stolen 20 years ago found in Hudson Lake

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Over 20 years after a vehicle was stolen, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they have finally found the truck.

Officials say a fisherman was fishing on Hudson Lake when he noticed something peculiar on his sonar. After recognizing it as the shape of a vehicle, the fisherman called Bartlesville police to report the find.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team and Marine Enforcement teamed up with officers from the Bartlesville Police Department to reach the vehicle.

Investigators say the older model Toyota extended cab pickup truck was recovered from about 20 feet of water, and was approximately 30 yards away from the dam.

After pulling it from the water, officials realized the truck matched one that had been reported as stolen in 1997.