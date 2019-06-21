4 the Weekend: First weekend of summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the first weekend of summer and the state is alive with activity.

A signature art event opens tomorrow at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts opens.

This includes more than seventy works from artists including Van Gogh, Monet, and Degas.

This is a great exploration of French art that will continue through the summer, closing on September 22nd.

Jazz In June is already in full swing in Norman at Brookhaven Village and tomorrow at Andrews Park.

This the festival’s 35th year– and it’s free!

It continues tonight and tomorrow night from 6 to 11 pm.

The Oklahoma City Barbeque Championship is tonight through Sunday at Remington Park Racetrack and Casino.

It’s the 25th anniversary of The Festival of the Pig, and the winners go on to the World Series of BBQ in Kansas City.

The festival will feature craft beer, live entertainment, and classic cars.