Ardmore Boys & Girls Club working to find a new location

ARDMORE, Okla. – Although summer has just started, an Oklahoma Boys & Girls Club says it is still struggling to find a location.

According to KTEN, the Boys & Girls Club in Ardmore started the year using space at Jefferson Elementary School. When construction started on the school, the club was forced to find another spot.

The club was planning to move into the First Christian Church, but then learned that the church was not safe to host children.

“No emergency lighting, no fire alarm system, no fire suppression system,” said Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright. “I believe there was a gas water heater in a closet that had inappropriate ventilation.”

Right now, the club has set up a temporary location in Ardmore’s YMCA.

“Which has been just a blessing,” said Larry Paschal, operations director for the Boys & Girls Club. “They got a beautiful building, the staff here has been great to us, so we’re going to be here for a little bit.”

However, the club can only stay at the YMCA for three weeks. After that, they will have to find another location.