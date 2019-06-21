Blood donors to receive baseball game tickets, museum vouchers at All-American Blood Drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blood donors will be able to hit a home run for local patients during an annual blood drive next week.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Oklahoma Blood Institute are teaming up for the annual All-American Blood Drive on Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

“The summer months, the recent flooding and severe weather that’s affected our state, and the Independence Day holiday put incredible stress on the blood supply for patients in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are grateful for all donors who can take time before the holiday to help Oklahomans who will need blood throughout the summer.”

All blood donors will receive two free tickets to an upcoming Oklahoma City Dodgers game, including the July 4th game against the Round Rock Express.

Every donor will also receive their choice of a voucher for free admission to Science Museum Oklahoma or Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.

In addition to a t-shirt, donors will also get free hot dogs and drinks at the event.

Free parking is available in the Joe Carter lot, east of the ballpark at the corner of E. Reno and Joe Carter Ave.

Donors must be 16-years-old or older and in good health to donate. A photo ID is required.

To schedule an appointment at the All-American Blood Drive, call 1-877-340-8777, or visit obi.org.