Business owners working to save Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. – Residents in one community in Tulsa are asking for help preserving the historic area.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called the “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of businesses.

On June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a result of a riot that began after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

In the years since the massacre, the Greenwood District has fallen into disrepair.

“We know in yesteryear that the Greenwood District had some 30 plus blocks,” said Ricco Wright, a Tulsa business owner. “Since then, all we have left is Black Wall Street, which is Greenwood Avenue.”

Tulsa leaders tell KJRH that the city plans to host open meetings about the future of Greenwood.

“The city has committed $5.3 million to memorialize Black Wall Street,” Tulsa Deputy Cheif of Community Development and Policy Ashley Philippson said. “It’s a part of our resilient Tulsa strategy and because those are public funds that the city has committed. We are in the process of figuring out what do those public forums look like.”