× Update: Edmond police cancel silver alert for 63-year-old woman

Officials have canceled the silver alert for Dwyer.

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a woman who was last seen early Friday morning.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department issued a silver alert for 63-year-old Sharon Dwyer.

Dwyer was last seen around 4 a.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Deermont in Edmond. She was last seen driving a black 2007 Saturn Vue with Oklahoma plate “EGP 653.” The vehicle is said to have paint missing on the driver’s door.

Officials say she only has about a quarter of a tank of gas, and she did not take her wallet or any money with her.

Investigators say she has bipolar, dementia and has been very manic.

If you have any information on Dwyer’s whereabouts, call Edmond police.