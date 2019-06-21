× Fireworks, racing set for Stars and Stripes River Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will be able to celebrate Independence Day a little early with a fun festival.

The 8th annual Stars and Stripes River Festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 in the Boathouse District in downtown Oklahoma City.

The fun event begins with the RIVERSPORT Challenge, a twist on the classic 5k. The race begins with a 200m kayak race on the lower pond of RIVERSPORT Rapids, and then it moves to the Oklahoma River Trail for a 5k run.

There will also be a Stars & Stripes Regatta and PaddleFest Dragon Boat Festival throughout the day.

In addition to the race, visitors can also enjoy live music, pet adoptions and local food trucks.

A fireworks display will follow at the conclusion of racing.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and admission to the event is free. Parking is $10.