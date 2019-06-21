Lake Arcadia back open after month of flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - One month to the day Arcadia Lake in Edmond is back open.

The City of Edmond closed the lake due to flooding after heavy rain raised the water levels to 13 feet above normal.

Since then, the water level has dropped eight feet, allowing the city to reopen the lake.

Michael Tyler is a lifelong fisherman and says he’s happy to have us favorite fishing spot back open.

"Oh man, I`ve been ready for a while. I thought it wouldn`t open until the 4th,” Tyler told News 4. “Then we heard on the news it was open so we rushed out here to try and catch some fish.”

According to the City of Edmond, four of the five lake parks are back open.

There are still some areas the city is asking visitors to avoid.

“That`s either because high water, there could still be debris in the area, there could be some damage that is yet to be repaired,” Edmond Public Information Officer Casey More said. “Anyone that comes out to the lake we really want them to be safe, and respect all of those barricades and boundaries.”

There is more rain in the forecast this weekend, and that has some lake goers scared the lake might close again.

The city says the hope that won’t be an issue.

"I don`t think we`ll have to close unless we get an insane amount of water,” More said. “Really the key is if the Army Corps of Engineers can continue to let water out.”