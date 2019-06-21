Metro road rage incident leaves both parties bruised and bloodied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman says she is recovering after a man attacked and left her on the side of a metro street after a road rage incident.

Police told News 4 they are unsure if she’s the victim or the suspect.

“I thought somebody would help me, right?” Sarah Ann said. “But no, they didn’t.”

Sarah Ann said she was left on the side of the road with a broken nose, gashes on her body, and bruises after a dual with another driver.

“I didn`t have a whole lot of options,” Sarah Ann said. “He was obviously trying to hurt me.”

The rage ignited at the Chisolm Creek intersection when she says a man cut her off.

Just up the road at Memorial and Western, the two wound up next to each other at a stoplight.

Sarah Ann said the man started yelling and calling her names.

“All I did was flip him off because he was screaming and he almost hit me,” Sarah Ann said.

A single middle finger set the next few minutes of terror into motion.

Sarah Ann remembers the man put his car in park and ran to her driver’s side door.

The 23-year-old admits to fighting back.

“He just kept beating on the car and I carry a garden hatchet with me and as he tried to fight through the window,” Sarah Ann said. “I swung at him and tried to fight him off.”

The two then stood nose to nose.

“He grabbed me by my hair, dragged me out, and then tried to strangle me with my door,” Sarah Ann said. "He punched me one final time and then got in his car and drove away.”

According to the police report, the 47-year-old man sped off to a nearby hospital with a gash on his arm.

The officer on scene was unsure who started the fight. He also noted the two drivers had “stories that were conflicting” and “neither wanted to press charges.”

Sarah Ann says she always wanted to take the man to court.

“They told me since I fought back to defend myself, they can`t prove that it was self-defense,” Sarah Ann said. “So they don’t know if I’m innocent is what they told me.”

Police tell News 4 an investigator has been assigned to the case and plans to interview both parties involved to decide what is next for the case.

Both drivers could face possible aggravated assault charges.

Sarah-Ann says she suffered a shattered nose that requires three surgeries to correct. You can find her GoFundMe here.