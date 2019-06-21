Officers battle heat during hours-long standoff in SW OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An hours-long standoff on Friday took place at a southwest Oklahoma City home when a man reportedly barricaded himself inside after being accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint.

“From what we’ve gathered so far, three male subjects ended up holding a gun to another male subject’s head and robbed him of his iPhone and some cash,” said Officer Brad Gilmore, Oklahoma City Police.

Two of those suspects are now in custody, while the third was believed to have barricaded himself in a suspects’ grandparent’s home, causing the 8-hour standoff.

“We thoroughly searched the house and at this time we didn’t find anybody. We’re gonna double check that to make sure,” Gilmore said.

Temperatures were stifling with heat indexes ranging between 103 and 110 degrees outside.

Officers and first responders were finding ways to stay cool.

“We relieve each other. We stayed hydrated. The Red Cross was out here providing things like water, Gatorade, things like that,” Gilmore said.

The standoff even preventing a local plumbing company from getting back on the job. They were unable to get their tools from the scene.

“They said SWAT was on the way. So, we were like, ‘We’ll take a long lunch,’” said Spencer Foster, who works for Stan’s Plumbing Inc.

But the neighborhood is now just thankful it wasn’t any worse.

Police are still searching for the third suspect. They’re expected to release his identity on Monday.