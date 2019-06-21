× OKCPHIL preparing for annual Red White & Boom Celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents from across the area will flock to State Fair Park next month to celebrate one of the state’s biggest Independence Day celebrations.

The annual Red White and Boom Celebration will be held Wednesday, July 3 at State Fair Park.

A free 90-minute concert by the OKCPHIL will begin at 8:30 p.m. with a wide range of music. Officials say on-site concessions will be available, or you can bring a picnic. However, outside alcohol, glass bottles and pets are prohibited.

“We hope you’ll join us for our Red White and Boom event, held annually now for 13 years! It’s so fun to see how the expert paring of music followed by a spectacular fireworks display, can bring people together from across the metropolitan area and beyond! There is a special joy and pride to be had when looking at and walking through the audience for this event. Seeing the warmth and connection happening between folks, many of whom not only bring their friends and family to the celebration, but also take time to reach out to meet new neighbors with kindness while sharing the experience, is heartwarming. We hope you’ll come be a part of this joyful celebration on July 3,” said OKCPHIL Marketing Director Susan Webb.

Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m.

Gates 5 and 6 open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and parking is free.