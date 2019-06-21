× Remote Area Medical bringing free medical care to Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Remote Area Medical (RAM) is coming back to Oklahoma to provide free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals near Weatherford July 13-14, 2019.

The clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams, as well as children’s car seat checkups.

The event will be at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. You must have a ticket number to receive services and tickets will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The clinic parking lot is currently scheduled to open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, July 13. Ticket distribution typically begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, July 14.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.