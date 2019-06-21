× Residents in Sand Springs neighborhood find out if they can stay in their homes

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Residents in one neighborhood learned whether they would be able to stay in their homes after historic flooding damaged the area.

“These are homes that have been flooded out and most people don’t have insurance,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

Tulsa County inspectors and volunteers performed assessments on each home in the Town and Country neighborhood. On Thursday night, those homeowners received letters telling them whether or not they can move forward and rebuild.

“They have enough damage to their home that they’re telling them to stop everything because they’re going to reassess whether their homes are built to the correct elevation, and if not then they’re going to have to raise their homes to become compliant,” Stephany Ward, who attended the meeting, told KJRH.

Several residents said their homes contained several feet of water for over a week.

However, they say their ability to pay for repairs is up in the air.

“My wife has cancer so because of the debt we have incurred with that, they won’t loan us any money. we worked from our home, our business is gone, everything is gone right now,” said David Renfrow.

The next step for many is to apply for FEMA aid.