The Doc is in: Local beekeeper works to save Oklahoma’s disappearing honeymakers

MOORE, Okla. - “I’m trying to rescue the bees because they are almost going extinct,” said master beekeeper Dr. Yoon Kim.

He was on the job in Moore on Friday.

Adrienne Gonzales has lived there for about 10 years and has been dealing with a major bee problem.

“Throughout the last ten years they’ve seemed to come back with a vengeance,” she said.

She was shocked Friday to see how bad the problem really was.

Dr. Kim lifted her floorboards to find thousands of bees living there.

Gonzales first noticed the problem ten years ago. She had them removed, but they keep coming back.

“We have a pool so even just hanging out by the pool they come swarming around there sometimes,” said Gonzales.

She says it's frustrating and an inconvenience, especially during the summer months when her family wants to be in the backyard.

“We don’t even like to walk around that side of the yard. My daughter gets stung every time she cuts the grass, the grass is not even cut on that side because of how bad they are,” said Gonzales.

Another battle she's fighting: the cost of having them removed.

The last out-of-reach quote was $1500.

“A lot of the home repairs we try to handle ourselves and this is just not one that we can,” she said.

Gonzales says she wants to get them removed safely and humanely, without harming the bees.

Dr. Kim used to special smoke to calm them while he assessed the problem, not kill them.

Dr. Kim says the bees are more of an inconvenience than a danger, and added they are disappearing at an alarming rate for many reasons.

“Number one is the disappearing habitat, number two is the herbicide/pesticide all kinds of insect killers, number three is that we keep our lawns almost like a golf course,” said Dr. Kim.

He stressed the importance of calling someone who can safely remove the bees without killing them.

“They don’t really act up like in other states, so they are not really defensive or aggressive unless you do something to them,” said Dr. Kim.

If you have a bee problem, you can contact Dr. Kim's Honey Farm here.