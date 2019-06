× Thunder Release NBA Summer League Schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday released their schedule for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

OKC will play four scheduled games, then begin bracket play after that.

The regularly scheduled games are as follows:

July 6 vs. Utah (2:00 pm at Cox Pavilion)

July 8 vs. Philadelphia (2:00 pm at Cox Pavilion)

July 9 vs. Croatia (2:30 pm at Thomas & Mack Center)

July 11 vs. Portland (7:00 pm at Cox Pavilion)

July 12-15 Bracket Play