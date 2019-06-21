× Troopers investigating crash that claimed life of Kansas woman

GUYMON, Okla. – Authorities near Guymon are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Kansas woman.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 54, near Guymon.

Investigators say a 2013 Buick Lacrosse, driven by 33-year-old Tammy Ballesteros, was heading eastbound in the outside lane of the highway. At some point during her drive, Ballesteros crossed into the inside lane, hitting a Ford.

The driver of the Ford lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll one time and come to rest on a fence. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Ballesteros then crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi-truck.

Authorities say Ballesteros was pinned for approximately one hour before being pulled from the wreckage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, investigators are working to determine what caused the two accidents.