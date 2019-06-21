Victim recovering after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The search for a suspected gunman continues in northeastern Oklahoma City.

Officials say one person was shot near N.E. 50th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Right now, police do not have a good description of the suspect or a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

