Victim recovering after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – The search for a suspected gunman continues in northeastern Oklahoma City.
Officials say one person was shot near N.E. 50th and Martin Luther King Blvd.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.
Right now, police do not have a good description of the suspect or a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
35.467560 -97.516428