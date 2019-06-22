Body found in Pittsburg County prompts homicide investigation

MCALESTER, Okla. – A homicide investigation is underway in Pittsburg County after a body was found over the weekend.

According to the McAlester News, the body of a young man, who was apparently fatally shot, was found near State Highway 113 and Mekko Road in McAlester Saturday morning.

“It’s pretty obvious it’s going to be a homicide,” said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris. “We have a homicide investigation going on here.”

The body has not yet been identified, but officials say it appears to be a male younger than age 20.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene and say “it looks like” the incident happened at the location of where the body was found.

If you have any information, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858.