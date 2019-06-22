Cast your vote: Help pick the names of two red panda cubs at Oklahoma City Zoo 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo says two new adorable faces are needing names, and you can help pick them!

Zoo officials say two healthy red panda cubs, one male and one female, were born on June 2 at the zoo’s red panda habitat in Sanctuary Asia to mom Leela, 5, and father, Thomas, 6.

At birth, the male weighed 119 grams and the female 124 grams, which is comparable to less than a third of a pound, staff say. By June 18, the cubs doubled their birth weights to 252 grams for the male, and 257 grams for the female.

First-time mom Leela is “demonstrating appropriate maternal behaviors such as grooming and nursing her offspring and all are in good health.”

Now, the newest additions just need names!

The red panda caretakers compiled name options for the cubs “that are representative of their natural habitat in central Asia.”

Male cub name options:

Ravi (Nepalese for sun)

Tau (Nepalese for handsome)

Jetsun (Buddist reverend from Tibet)

Female cub name options:

Nima (Nepalese for small)

Mohu (Nepalese for cloudy)

Khyana (Nepalese for light)

Voting is open online until July 5 and winning names will be revealed on the zoo’s Facebook page on July 8.

Click here if you’d like to vote.