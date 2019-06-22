E. coli found in Kingfisher Public Water Supply, city officials say 

KINGFISHER, Okla. – A Boil Order has been issued for Kingfisher Public Water Supply customers.

According to city officials, they were notified Saturday afternoon that Well 12 tested positive for E. coli.

Well 12 has been shut down and chlorination at the water treatment plant has been increased.

City officials say water crews are flushing lines to expedite the flow of potential contamination from the water system.

“Initial assessment indicates that the heavy rains, flooding and excessive run-off may have led to the positive E. coli in Well 12,” city officials said on Facebook. “The City is working with ODEQ to resolve the issue and ensure that our water system is safe for you to consume.”

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it first.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for one minute before drinking, preparing food, making baby formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing infants who may drink bath water or for cleaning open wounds.

Officials say boiling kills bacteria and other disease-causing agents.

You can also use bottled water or another acceptable source for consumption.