ODOC: Woman’s GPS ankle monitor found cut outside her home

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a woman after her GPS ankle monitor was found cut outside of her home last weekend.

Officials say 25-year-old Jennifer Rae White’s ankle monitor was found cut outside of her home in Nash, Oklahoma on June 15.

White was serving six-year probation and four-year incarceration sentences for false impersonation out of Garfield County.

She is described as 5’5″ inches tall, white, 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has several tattoos: left wrist – Rose; left hand – heart; left leg – zodiac sign, 93; right leg – slingshot, 3 flowers and a Chinese sign.

ODOC officials say the public should not approach White or attempt to apprehend her.

If you have any information, you can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov