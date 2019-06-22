Red Cross opens additional multi-agency resource centers across Oklahoma for storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Red Cross is working with VOAD, or Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, to continue to offer storm victims help.

The Red Cross is opening additional multi-agency resource centers across Oklahoma.

The first one was Saturday at the Redlands Community College Conference Center in El Reno. The goal of these centers is to help people address their specific needs.

“What we want to do is make sure we are connecting, listening, hearing exactly what needs they`re having,” Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Mary Jane Coffman told News 4. “So someone who might not have any challenges with medical needs, but they are having trouble figuring out how to deal with their insurance company, or if they don`t have insurance how to figure out where they are going to live next.”

Multiple agencies are all in the same place offering everything from legal advice to assisting with FEMA paperwork.

“When they get here and they start connecting with people, and it may be even just someone to hear their story and help them kind of figure out that next part,” Coffman said. “Or they may get real specific needs met while they are here. It really is a remarkable thing.”

The Red Cross says they were able to help dozens of families Saturday in El Reno take another step back towards a normal life, and they have two more of these events scheduled to continue the relief effort.

“Right after the storm, there is a lot of help that comes right in the immediate aftermath,” Coffman said. “For a lot of families it may be a little bit out from the night of the storm before they really realize, what are the things we are struggling to replace, or the questions we have about recovery?"

There are two more multi-agency resource centers scheduled.

June 23, at Pryor Junior High in Pryor, OK 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

June 29, at First Christian Church in Guthrie, OK 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

