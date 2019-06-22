× Three arrested after 4-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted, found living in deplorable conditions

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Three people were arrested after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and found living in deplorable conditions in an Oklahoma home.

Officials say an investigation started on February 24 when Wagoner County deputies were called to a home in Broken Arrow in reference to a welfare check of a 4-year-old girl.

According to a complaint forwarded from the Creek Nation to Wagoner County dispatchers, the girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man in the home and was possibly being introduced to sexually explicit media.

When deputies and Wagoner County DHS arrived they found “deplorable living conditions” in the home.

The homeowner was identified as Jane Chissoe who was told to clean the home thoroughly “upon risk of the juvenile female being removed.”

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators continued to check the home over the next several weeks and still found the living conditions to be terrible.

Arrest warrants were sought and granted for two men, Derrick Scott and Daniel Chissoe.

On June 13, DHS and deputies went back to the home “to find that almost nothing had been done to clean the house, and that conditions were still highly unacceptable for the child to remain.”

Officials say evidence was found that the girl was sleeping in the same bedroom as Daniel Chissoe.

Deputies were unable to find the girl clean clothes and shoes that fit, so deputies found clothes from their patrol units to clothe the girl.

DHS took custody of the 4-year-old and removed her from the home.

On June 15, Daniel Chissoe was arrested for felony lewd acts to a minor under 16.

Jane Chissoe was arrested at the home on June 19 for felony child neglect and charged with harboring a fugitive and obstructing a peace officer. Officials say Derrick Scott tried to flee the scene, but was caught running out the back door by an investigator. He was arrested for felony lewd acts to a minor under 16.