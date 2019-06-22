Traffic Alert: Busy Edmond intersection to undergo reconstruction

EDMOND, Okla. – City officials in Edmond are warning drivers of an upcoming construction project at a busy intersection.

Beginning Tuesday, contractors will begin replacing concrete panels that have deteriorated over time at the 15th and Santa Fe intersection.

During the work, traffic will be narrowed to one lane in all directions and driveways will be closed periodically. Traffic signals will be reprogrammed to allow one direction to proceed at a time “in order to allow for safe left turns,” city officials say.

The project will last approximately seven weeks, weather permitting, and has a scheduled completion date of August 12.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route or expect delays if traveling through the area.