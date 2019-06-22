Tulsa police: Homicide suspect in critical condition after standoff

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of murder is in critical condition after a standoff in Tulsa.

Police were searching for Barton Vann, after he allegedly fatally shot one man and injured another man in two separate shootings earlier this week.

On Friday, police discovered Vann, and his alleged accomplice, Nicole Williams, were staying at home in Tulsa.

Officers responded to the home and say Vann attempted to flee on a motorcycle when the garage door opened.

According to Tulsa police, “a precision rifle operator took the shot and stopped Vann from fleeing on the motorcycle.”

That’s when Williams came out and surrendered.

Vann was taken to the hospital in critical condition.