Woman killed in Sequoyah County crash

Posted 11:50 am, June 22, 2019, by

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.

It happened Saturday, just after midnight, on County Road 4750, less than a mile north of State Highway 101, and 11 miles north and two miles east of Muldrow.

According to a trooper’s report, the driver of the vehicle, and two passengers, were traveling northbound on the county road when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the right, striking a ditch and overturning.”

Officials say the vehicle came to a rest on the passenger side.

One passenger in the vehicle, 44-year-old Tonya Duncan, of Stilwell, was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver and second passenger were not injured.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

