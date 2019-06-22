Yukon native dies in plane crash on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU COUNTY - 11 people are dead after a small skydiving plane crashed on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, one of the victims a Yukon, Oklahoma native. Authorities have not released the names of all of the victims, but family has confirmed to News 4 that Casey Williamson was among the 11 passengers that died in Friday night's plane crash. Police say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene. "In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident that we've had," Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves said. "We had some helicopters with the military but this is a civilian plane with that many people on board."

Officials aren't clear if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed. One witness says you could tell something was wrong right away. "So we first saw it when we was at Kaena Point taking pictures - we saw a big smoke," Justin Kepa said. "But when we was driving this way we saw big fire, firemen trying to put it out. Crazy. From where I was, it's probably like shooting 15 feet in the air, 20 or so feet wide. Was kind far, I was like 50 yards away and I could still see it. "

Casey recently moved to Hawaii, and was working on reaching 1000 jumps by the end of the year. He was also working on becoming a yoga instructor while working for the Oahu Parachute Center as a packer and videographer. His cousin Natacha Mendenhall says her entire family is grieving the loss of Casey. "Casey Williamson was one of a kind who lived life to the fullest. He was a free spirited lover of life and people. He was a friend to all he met," Mendenhall told News 4. "His smile and love for life was contagious. Our family will not be the same without our sweet Casey."

The family has set up a Go Fund Me to help with funereal expenses.

