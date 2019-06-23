7 on 7 Showdown Hits Metro Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football practice doesn't get underway for nearly two months. That's why Skordle wet the palette of every high school football fan in the state of Oklahoma Saturday.

Skordle, the online scoring app for high school sports, held a seven on seven tournament for large schools and small schools. More than 20 area metro teams competed in the event.

Seven on seven in football is basically a passing tournament with no lineman. It matches skill position players against one another. For example, Del City of 5A just edged out Choctaw of 6A.

The tournament saw Norman North, who hosted the event, won the whole thing. North just edged out Stillwater and Gunnar Gundy for the crown. North won just game last year in the same event.

In the small school portion of things, Crossings Christian brought home that championship. While it's not tried and true football, it does give high school players a chance to get some competitive work in during the summer. More on that in the video above.