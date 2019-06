Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma football legend Baker Mayfield recently returned to Norman to host his second youth football camp.

Mayfield received a surprise from Sooner legends Billy Sims and Barry Switzer at his camp.

The trio even ran a play from Switzer's wishbone offense for the campers and parents.

The Heisman Trophy winner discussed their visit, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, his Cleveland Browns and more.

Check out the video above to hear all the latest from Mayfield.