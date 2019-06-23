× Checotah Police issue Silver Alert for missing 68-year-old

CHECOTAH, Okla. – Officials in Checotah are searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

Michael McGuire was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday about 2 1/2 miles east of Kyle Edwards in Checotah.

McGuire was wearing black slacks and a white shirt with blue sleeves.

He drives a grey 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Oklahoma license plate HYL359.

Officials say McGuire has scars on both knees from knee surgery as well as an indent in the left temple and a scar that goes all the way around his head from brain surgery.

If you see McGuire or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Checotah police.