ROGERS CO., Okla. – Officials in Rogers County say a man was killed Saturday evening after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

Phil Dilldine, 27, was cycling near the intersection of SH20 and NS4230, about 6 miles east of Claremore when he was hit by a 1984 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Spencer Boyd, 32.

What exactly happened is still under investigation at this time, but officials say Dilldine was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.