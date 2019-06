× George Young, Kevin Wallace stop by FlashPoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, George Young and Kevin Wallace stopped by and joined guest host Kay Floyd, Todd Lamb, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team talked about rural healthcare and criminal justice reform.

Kay Floyd and Todd Lamb talk Trump 2020 with Kevin Ogle and Todd shows his tweet of the week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video