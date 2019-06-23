Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Heartbreaking photo shows dog patiently waiting for dead owner to come home

(Credit: Kelly Miller/Eleventh Hour Rescue)

BOONTON, N.J. — He sat patiently waiting, not knowing his beloved owner would never return.

An animal rescue in New Jersey posted the photo of Moose the dog sitting by his deceased owner’s hospital bed.

Boonton-based NorthStar Pet Rescue is working with Eleventh Hour Rescue in Randolph, New Jersey, to find Moose a new home.

“Moose sat patiently next to his dad’s hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that ‘Dad’ had passed away. Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he’s taking the loss of his dad pretty hard,” NorthStar Pet Rescue wrote in the caption of the photo they posted to Facebook.

Eleventh Hour Rescue said they have received several applications to adopt the 3-year-old Lab mix since the photo went viral.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 3,100 times and Moose’s story has been picked up by news outlets across the country.

“He’s a sweet happy boy by nature,” NorthStar wrote.

“He just needs people to help his heart heal.”

