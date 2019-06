Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Edmond Santa Fe basketball standout Josh Richardson was back home to host his third annual youth basketball camp.

Richardson, his family and friends are always trying to improve the camp each year.

They did just that with a special surprise in appearances from Josh's Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk.

Our Nate Feken caught up with the Miami Heat trio to hear why they wanted to help kids attending the camp.

