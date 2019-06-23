Officer injured after suspect, ‘tripping on acid,’ initiates shootout

EDMOND, Okla. – One man is in custody and one officer is in the hospital after the suspect opened fire on police Saturday night.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, police received multiple calls about a disturbance near the UCO campus.

Police say one of the calls came from the suspect’s girlfriend inside their home.

“Suspect runs through the plate glass window of his own house, to get back inside the house after we all arrive,” Edmond PD PIO Jenny Wagnon said. “Goes into the bedroom, where the blinds are that you can see, and starts firing shots out the window at officers.”

The suspect didn’t hit anyone, but one UCO officer was injured diving out of the way and he was taken to the hospital.

After he was done shooting the suspect came back outside where he was detained by officers.

One witness told News 4 he saw the whole thing.

“We heard a couple pops, then we saw the guy out front, and we heard the yelling, and then we heard the tase,” Brogan Lamb said. “We could hear the taser from all the way over there.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries from running through his own glass door.

Police say he admitted to being on drugs after being taken into custody.

“The girlfriend and the suspect both told us he was tripping on acid,” Wagnon said.

Officers say the suspect fired multiple shots. They found at least one bullet lodged in the house across the street.