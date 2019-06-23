Poteau woman drowns after vehicle swept off roadway

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
LE FLORE CO., Okla. – Le Flore County officials say a Poteau woman drowned after her car was swept off the road she was attempting to cross.

Vickie Darnell, 64, was on Gilmore Rd 1 mile north of SH83 at Sugar Loaf Creek early Sunday morning when she attempted to cross a flooded creek crossing.

Officials say her vehicle was swept off the roadway to the west.

Darnell’s body was located out of the vehicle in the creek around 7 a.m. from an airboat.

