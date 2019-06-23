Terrance Ferguson Hosts Skills Camp in Tulsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulsa native Terrance Ferguson had a dream come true this weekend. Growing up, Ferguson went to ORU basketball camp because his cousin played there. Now he's in a position to give back to his native Green Country the way he was brought up.

Ferguson hosted his first annual skill academy in Tulsa, Saturday. One of those counselors? His cousin who taught him at ORU's basketball camp way back when. Ferguson said it was something he wanted to do after he got drafted by the Thunder. It was only a matter of time before he did.

The camp was held for free for kids ages seven to 14 and included a free shirt and instruction from Ferguson. Ironically enough, Ferguson held the event on his two year anniversary of being drafted by the Thunder.