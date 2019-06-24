Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

1-year-old child left in SUV dies in south Texas

Posted 6:51 am, June 24, 2019, by

GALVESTON, Texas – A 1-year-old child has died after being left in a parked SUV in south Texas for about five hours.

Galveston police spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock tells the Daily News that a parent had arrived for work at a restaurant at about 11 a.m. Saturday with the child in a black SUV. The parent returned to the vehicle at about 4 p.m. to find the child unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead later Saturday.

Authorities did not release the names of the child or the parents.

The National Weather Service said temperatures reached a high of 92 degrees Saturday in Galveston, which is 53 miles southeast of Houston.

