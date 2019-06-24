2 men jailed after beating in Shawnee caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - One of the suspects accused of attacking and beating Shawn Carolina early Saturday morning in the Brickhouse Saloon parking lot has been arraigned on Monday.

Bond was set at $25,000 for 28-year-old Brandon Killian. After the district judge told him the bond, he asked the judge why it was so high, something that infuriated the victim's family.

“Yeah, like so chill, like it wasn't a problem, like he didn't do what he did and left with no word,” said Carolina’s cousin, DeNeisha Moon. “It's just ridiculous, and he thought $25,000 wasn't enough? He thought that was a high amount; it's not.”

The other suspect in the attack is 24-year-old Devan Johnson. He was bailed out over the weekend.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and battery for the brutal beating that was caught on video.

Police said they found the suspects not long after the attack.

“They took off, and officers conducted a traffic stop on the white Ford,” Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department told News 4. “They were brought down for an interview, the detective came down and interviewed them, and they were arrested for aggravated assault and battery.”

Moon said she was with Carolina the night of the attack at Brickhouse Saloon. She said it’s still hard to fight back tears when she thinks about what happened.

“We were having fun and everything. When we got back, I just ran and got his wife,” Moon said. "That was the first thing I thought about because he wasn't moving.”

During the attack, you can hear the suspect yell racial slurs at the victims.

Police said they have not ruled out the beating being a hate crime.

“Well, it's still ongoing,” Lozano said. “We are going to investigate all avenues to determine what caused it and why.”

Carolina’s wife, Jamie, was not at the arraignment; she stayed with her husband in the hospital.

Detectives said they believe Carolina should be able to speak with them in a day or two about what happened.