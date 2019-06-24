Arrested member of armed border group facing impersonation charges has ties to Oklahoma 

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A man charged with impersonating a U.S. officer or employee is currently being held in federal custody in Oklahoma.

James Christopher Benvie, 44, of Albany, Minnesota, is facing two counts of false personation of a U.S. officer or employee, according to federal prosecutors.

Benvie, who has been a spokesman for a small group of armed civilians patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border, was arrested in Guthrie last Friday. Officials did not provide specific details on the allegations, including what kind of officer or employee Benvie is accused of impersonating. However, they allege Benvie committed the offenses in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on April 15, 2019 and April 17, 2019.

His attorney confirmed to News 4 the arrested happened in Guthrie after an unrelated court matter at the Logan County Courthouse. FBI Oklahoma City says they assisted on behalf of FBI Albuquerque.

In Oklahoma, Benvie is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to online court records, an arrest warrant was filed in early June stating the allegations stem from a July 2018 incident. Guthrie police were reportedly contacted regarding a stolen vehicle out of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Police say Benvie was spotted sitting behind a table alleging to be raising money for a child with cancer; however, he was unable to produce a name.

“It’s believed that Benvie was committing fraud by collecting donations, [a] child with cancer, that he was unable to provide any information about. A child who allegedly lives in Tennessee,” the arrest warrant states.

An attorney representing Benvie on the Oklahoma charges told News 4 he could not comment on the matters Monday.