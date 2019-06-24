Authorities searching for “armed and dangerous” man accused of ramming officer’s patrol vehicle, injuring officer 

PAOLI, Okla. – The Paoli Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly rammed into an officer’s patrol unit, leaving the officer with some injuries.

According to police, on June 21, Assistant Chief Hutchings conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a man identified as Quinn Wykoff.

During the stop, Hutchings was told that Wykoff had a valid felony warrant for his arrest.

Officials say when Hutchings went to arrest Wykoff, a fight ensued.

At some point during the altercation, Wykoff pulled out a large knife. Hutchings then “unholstered his service weapon, causing Wykoff to jump inside of his truck to flee the scene,” police say.

Hutchings got back in his patrol vehicle when Wykoff put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the patrol vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” causing major damage.

Police say Wykoff locked up his brakes when Hutchings was chasing him, and put his vehicle in reverse, attempting to ram the patrol vehicle a second time.

The department says the patrol vehicle was disabled and unable to pursue.

Hutchings was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. K9 Lion was also in the vehicle and is OK.

Wykoff is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He may possibly be driving a 2001 Ford single cab F250, white in color, gray on the bottom. The truck has an after-market flatbed with built-in tool boxes on the corners, hay cradle strapped down and a dent in the front passenger side. The tag is FJF380.

If you see Wykoff, do not approach him and contact your local police department or the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office at (405)238-9900.