NORMAN, Okla. – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog bite on a child near Norman.

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene east of Norman on Highway 9 on Monday around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say a dog belonging to a neighbor bit a child at a private residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the age and sex of the child, as well as the breed of the dog, have not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.