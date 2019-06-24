Cooking with Kyle: July 4th Whoopie Pies

This New England classic treat is perfect for involving the kids. It’s easy, quick and delicious. Added bonus: these are in Independence Day colors. This recipe will yield 20, two-inch sandwich treats. Feel free to double the recipe – you will likely need them!

Ingredients

1 box Red Velvet cake mix

1 stick butter, room temperature

2 eggs

Sandwich filling:

3 C powdered sugar, sifted

1/3 C butter, room temperature

3 T milk, cream or 1/2&1/2.

1.5 t vanilla extract

Blue jimmies, stars or sprinkles

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Line with parchment or lightly spray two cookie sheets In a mixing bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg and softened stick of butter until thoroughly combined and smooth. Batter will be thicker than cake batter – closer to cookie dough. Using greased hands, roll into 1” balls and place 2” apart in bakery sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or just until puffy and cracking slightly on top. (Bake a minute longer if the Whoopie Pies will sit outside for any length of time when serving) Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly before assembling pies.

Filling:

Using electric beater, beat remaining 1/3 C butter, powdered sugar, milk/cream and vanilla until fluffy and smooth.

To assemble: