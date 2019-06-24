Cooking with Kyle: July 4th Whoopie Pies

This New England classic treat is perfect for involving the kids. It’s easy, quick and delicious. Added bonus: these are in Independence Day colors. This recipe will yield 20, two-inch sandwich treats. Feel free to double the recipe – you will likely need them!
Ingredients
- 1 box Red Velvet cake mix
- 1 stick butter, room temperature
- 2 eggs
Sandwich filling:
- 3 C powdered sugar, sifted
- 1/3 C butter, room temperature
- 3 T milk, cream or 1/2&1/2.
- 1.5 t vanilla extract
- Blue jimmies, stars or sprinkles
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line with parchment or lightly spray two cookie sheets
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg and softened stick of butter until thoroughly combined and smooth. Batter will be thicker than cake batter – closer to cookie dough.
- Using greased hands, roll into 1” balls and place 2” apart in bakery sheets.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, or just until puffy and cracking slightly on top. (Bake a minute longer if the Whoopie Pies will sit outside for any length of time when serving)
- Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly before assembling pies.
Filling:
- Using electric beater, beat remaining 1/3 C butter, powdered sugar, milk/cream and vanilla until fluffy and smooth.
To assemble:
- Spread 1/2 of the cookie-cakes with filling.
- Sprinkle edges with blue jimmies/sprinkles OR before filling, fold a generous amount of same into filling. Top with remaining cookie-cakes and lightly press.
- Store sealed in a cool place (or refrigerate if serving outdoors) until use. Will keep 4-5 days. May be frozen in a freezer bag for up to a week before use.