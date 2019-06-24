Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Cooking with Kyle: July 4th Whoopie Pies

Posted 4:30 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30PM, June 24, 2019

This New England classic treat is perfect for involving the kids. It’s easy, quick and delicious. Added bonus: these are in Independence Day colors. This recipe will yield 20, two-inch sandwich treats. Feel free to double the recipe – you will likely need them!

Ingredients

  • 1 box Red Velvet cake mix
  • 1 stick butter, room temperature
  • 2 eggs

Sandwich filling:

  • 3 C powdered sugar, sifted
  • 1/3 C butter, room temperature
  • 3 T milk, cream or 1/2&1/2.
  • 1.5 t vanilla extract
  • Blue jimmies, stars or sprinkles

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Line with parchment or lightly spray two cookie sheets
  3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg and softened stick of butter until thoroughly combined and smooth. Batter will be thicker than cake batter – closer to cookie dough.
  4. Using greased hands, roll into 1” balls and place 2” apart in bakery sheets.
  5. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or just until puffy and cracking slightly on top. (Bake a minute longer if the Whoopie Pies will sit outside for any length of time when serving)
  6. Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly before assembling pies.

Filling:

  • Using electric beater, beat remaining 1/3 C butter, powdered sugar, milk/cream and vanilla until fluffy and smooth.

To assemble:

  1. Spread 1/2 of the cookie-cakes with filling.
  2. Sprinkle edges with blue jimmies/sprinkles OR before filling, fold a generous amount of same into filling. Top with remaining cookie-cakes and lightly press.
  3. Store sealed in a cool place (or refrigerate if serving outdoors) until use. Will keep 4-5 days. May be frozen in a freezer bag for up to a week before use.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.