Goodyear Blimp makes pit stop in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. - The Goodyear Blimp is on a three-week-long trip across the United States, making a pit stop in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Severe weather caused the blimp to stop in Lawton during its 21-day trip from California to Ohio.

Unlike last year, the blimp wasn't available for public viewing, but Oklahomans did get a chance to see it take to the skies.

The pilot says he finds the Goodyear plant in Lawton to be one of his favorites.

"We always have a great, warm welcome, especially at the Goodyear Lawton plant. It's one of my favorite places to land in the entire country," said Chief Pilot William Bayliss.

The blimp should resume its trip to Ohio Monday morning.