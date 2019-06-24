× Guthrie highway to narrow for flood damage repairs

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Repairs are set to begin Monday on a Guthrie highway after it was damaged by floodwaters last month.

According to officials, a drainage creek runs underneath State Highway 33, which is part of the problem.

A portion of the highway appeared to be settling and eroding near the bridge over Cottonwood Creek.

Repair plans have been in the works and begin Monday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says eastbound and westbound State Highway 33/Noble Ave. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.

Traffic will be shifted between N. 8th St. and N. 10th St. in Guthrie at 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday.

Drivers should allow extra travel time or find an alternate route.