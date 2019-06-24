“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Storms rip through Mannford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANNFORD, Okla. - Residents in parts of eastern Oklahoma are cleaning up after strong storms hit over the weekend.

Damage was left behind in many places, like Mannford.

Homeowners say the destruction happened in less than a minute.

Roofs of buildings were ripped off, scattering debris across the city, and trees were also uprooted.

Those who witnessed the whole thing were left shocked by what they saw.

"Out of the blue in about two seconds, it was like hurricane winds. We saw stuff start to blow across the parking lot. The trees were bending over. It was just crazy winds, I've never seen anything like it before. Lived here my whole life," said Sunshine Marshall, server at Hungry Farmer's Kitchen.

Mannford, along with many other parts of Oklahoma, is still recovering from historic flooding in May.