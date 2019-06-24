× Marcus Smart Wins NBA Hustle Award

Former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart was named the winner of the NBA Hustle Award on Monday night.

The Boston Celtics guard had the highest aggregate score in a formula of statistics related to hustle.

The NBA defines the award as follows: The Hustle Award is given to the NBA player with the highest aggregate hustle score each year. The score is calculated on: Players who played a minimum of 50 regular season games and at least 15 minutes per game. Five hustle stats: Screen Assists, Deflections, Loose Balls Recovered, Charges Drawn, and Shot Contests.

Smart averaged four assists and almost two steals a game this season for Boston.

Three other Oklahoma related players were up for honors on the NBA Awards Show but none of the others won.

Former Sooner Trae Young finished second in the voting for NBA Rookie of the Year to Luka Doncic of Dallas.

OKC Thunder forward Paul George finished third in the voting for the NBA Most Valuable Player award, behind the winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and the runner-up James Harden.

PG also finished third in the voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, behind the winner Rudy Gobert, and the runnerup Antetokounmpo.

The Thunder’s Steven Adams finished fourth in the voting for Teammate of the Year and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Both awards were won by Mike Conley of Memphis.