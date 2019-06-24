× Mumford & Sons bringing North American tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mumford & Sons is bringing their tour to Oklahoma City this fall!

As part of their USA 2019 Tour, their special guests will be Gang of Youths.

They are set to perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on October 11 in Oklahoma City.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

