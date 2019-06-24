INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, and Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons attend iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2018 at The Forum on January 19, 2018 in Inglewood, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Mumford & Sons bringing North American tour to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Mumford & Sons is bringing their tour to Oklahoma City this fall!
As part of their USA 2019 Tour, their special guests will be Gang of Youths.
They are set to perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on October 11 in Oklahoma City.