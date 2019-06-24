× Pauls Valley woman thankful for help from good Samaritans following severe storms

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A woman who’s been without power for six days following storms last week is thankful for the kindness of strangers who are helping people clean up.

“I was crying out to God, that’s what I was doing because I know, I know He helped me,” Linda Quinill told News 4.

Fighting back tears, Quinill said she feels lucky to be alive after her neighbor’s tree narrowly missed her bedroom when high winds tore it down last Wednesday.

“My bed was just jumping up and down and shaking and my nightstand was shaking and stuff going on the floor,” Quinill said.

Then, the power went out. When she went outside, Quinill quickly learned why. That tree destroyed her electric meter and part of her roof when it came crashing down.

Quinill said her insurance will only cover structural damage to her home. She is waiting for someone to come out to her home to see if that might include her electric meter.